An air ambulance has been called to a serious collision involving a child in Langney this afternoon (Tuesday).

Emergency services rushed to the scene where the child, a pedestrian, was in collision with a car in Sevenoaks Road at about 4.40pm – said Sussex Police.

There are reports of slow traffic in the area after the incident near the Pembury Road junction.

The road is said to be closed both ways.

No further information is available at this time.