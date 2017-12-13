BREAKING: Busy Eastbourne road to be closed for a month

A busy road which takes traffic from one side of Eastbourne to the other will be closed for four weeks for resurfacing in the new year.

Rodmill Drive, which connects Kings Drive and Willingdon Road, will close on Monday, January 29 for the East Sussex Highways scheme.

Crews will be on site between 7am and 5pm but due to the nature of the work, the road will be closed to through traffic 24 hours a day.

A signed diversion route will be in place via Willingdon Road and Kings Drive, while bin collections will continue and workers will assist with these where possible.

Residents of Yielding Close and Rutland Close will have a short period where vehicle access will not be possible, with workers on site advising of specific times.

Meanwhile, residents of Burton Road, Pococks Road and adjoining cul-de-sacs will be given access via one end of Rodmill Drive or the other while vehicle access to shops on Framfield Way will be via Kings Drive and Rangemore Drive.

Nick Bennett, the East Sussex County Council lead member for transport and environment, said, “We’d like to apologise to residents for any disruption during this scheme.

“The nature of the work means we have to keep the road closed to through traffic 24 hours a day, but access for residents will be maintained where possible and staff will be on hand to assist and advise.

“The scheme will see a new road surface which will be safer, smoother and more visually attractive for residents and motorists.”

People can report any issues or get full details of current and forthcoming roadworks online at www.eastsussexhighways.com, call 0345 6080193 or make contact on Twitter @esccroads