BREAKING: Bus lanes to be introduced in Eastbourne town centre

Bus lanes look set to be introduced in Cornfield Road, Gildredge Road and Terminus Road.

A 20 mph zone will also be brought in along the three town centre roads and several other connecting streets – including parts of Ashford Road, Mark Lane, Station Street, Connaught Road, Lushington Lane and Lushington Road – as part of the Eastbourne Town Centre Improvement Scheme.

The Diesel Alley stretch of Terminus Road where the buses pass through will become one way in an easterly direction towards Cornfield Road.

The proposals have been out to public consultation and are now being put forward officially by council engineers.

Residents and business can now have their say on designs for the scheme with work expected to start in April next year.

Matthew Reid, project manager for East Sussex Highways, said, “For the scheme to be successful in creating a modern, pedestrian-friendly town centre we need to make a number of changes to the way roads around the centre are used.

“Now the public has the chance to comment on our proposed TROs before final designs are drawn up.”

As well as changes to the road system included in the consultation, the scheme will see the installation of new bus shelters and new high quality paving in Terminus Road Cornfield Road and Gildredge Road, and seating and planting areas throughout the town centre.

The Eastbourne Town Centre Improvement Scheme is a joint project between East Sussex County Council and Eastbourne Borough Council.

The consultation into the Traffic Regulation Orders runs until Friday December 15.

Details about the proposed changes, draft orders, plans showing the roads affected, and reasons for proposing the orders can be found at www.eastsussexhighways.com/etcis