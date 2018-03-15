BREAKING: Body found in Eastbourne lake

A body has been found in an Eastbourne park this afternoon.

Police and Coastguard including a helicopter were called to Shinewater Park at around 2pm.

A sergeant said at the scene that a body had been recovered.

Inspector Mark Rosser said on Twitter, “#TeamB are currently in #Shinewater Park dealing with an incident which is causing some access issues for pedestrians - grateful to our partners #coastguard and supporting us.”

Eyewitnesses say police have cordoned off the area.

A spokesperson for Maritime and Coastguard Agency said, “Just after 2pm today, Sussex Police requested HM Coastguard assistance at an incident at Shinewater Lake, Eastbourne.

Photo by Dan Jessup

“The HM Coastguard search and rescue helicopter based at Lydd, and Eastbourne and Birling Gap Coastguard Rescue Teams were sent to the location, alongside Sussex Police.”

The Herald has contacted Sussex Police for further information.