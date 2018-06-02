‘Bramble’ the dog survives cliff fall with help from the coastguard

Coastguard rescue teams have hailed a ‘happy outcome’ after they rushed to help a dog that had fallen from the cliffs.

Eastbourne and Birling Gap Cliff Rescue Teams were called out after ‘Bramble’ over the cliffs and landed in the beach.

A spokesman for the Eastbourne Coastguard said: “He was injured but fortunately not too seriously.

“Please people, keep your dogs safe and on the lead when walking your dogs on the cliffs.

“Big thanks also Eastbourne RNLI boys for recovering the coastguard and dog back to the Wish Tower Beach to be reunited with his owner.

“Great to have a happy outcome.”