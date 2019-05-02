Bomb squad leaves Eastbourne’s Grove Road

A bomb squad has removed a World War Two hand grenade from Eastbourne’s Grove Road for safe disposal, a police spokesman confirmed.

An 100-metre cordon was set up around a van in Grove Road at 2.25pm this afternoon, after a man walked into the police and council offices and said there was a hand grenade in the glovebox.

Police in Grove Road

Some of the buildings in the immediate vicinity were evacuated as a precaution.

A police spokesman said it was not known whether the grenade, which was discovered during a property clearance in Hailsham, was ‘a viable device’.

At 3.50pm the cordon and building evacuations were stood down – but the van remained secured under police control where it was parked while the Military Explosive Ordnance Disposal was awaited.

At just after 6pm, a police spokesman confirmed that the grenade had been ‘taken away for safe disposal’.

