Bomb squad called to Polegate park

A bomb disposal team was called to a Polegate recreation ground today (April 8).

Teams rushed to the town after an unexploded grenade was discovered in the River Cuckmere on Sunday (April 7).

Police cordoned off Brighling Rec to deal with the explosive device

Sussex Police said the old munition was dredged up between Alfriston and Lullington and taken by the finder to their home in Polegate.

From there it was taken to Brightling Road Recreation Ground and a military explosive ordnance disposal unit carried out a controlled explosion to destroy the device at around 7am on Monday morning.

The park was closed while the explosive material was safely dealt with.

A spokesperson for Polegate Town Council said on Twitter, “All clear and safe now...a small hole in the field, but this will be made good later today. What a lot of drama for a Monday!”

Photo by Dan Dunbar.

Read more: Eastbourne election candidate says she was ‘wrong’ to make ‘dead Tory’ Facebook comment

Busy Eastbourne road to close for 10 days