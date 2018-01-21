Body of woman found at Beachy Head

The body of a woman was recovered at Beachy Head yesterday evening (Saturday, January 20).

Eastbourne RNLI and the coastguard launched a search after receiving reports in the afternoon of a woman who had gone missing in the area.

The inshore lifeboat was launched at around 3pm to support the coastguard.

Crews then launched the all-weather lifeboat in the evening to assist in the hunt for the woman.

The coastguard also dispatched its helicopter at around 5pm before the casualty was recovered later in the evening.

The coroner’s office has been informed.