Body of missing Sussex man found at Beachy Head

The body of a man found at the foot of cliffs at Beachy Head has been confirmed as that of missing William Parsons.

William, 64, of Manor Road, Worthing, had been reported missing after the alarm was raised by a Beachy Head chaplain who had seen his blue Nissan Micra car parked up near the spot for several hours on the evening of Tuesday, January 22.

His body was found by coastguards on Sunday morning (January 27), but due to weather conditions it was not able to be recovered until Monday, when his identity was confirmed.

Police have not yet been able to contact any next-of-kin and are appealing for anyone with information to assist in locating them to report online or call 101 quoting serial 1355 of 22/01.