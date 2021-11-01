Body of a man found at cliffs near Eastbourne

Eastbourne RNLI

A spokesperson for the Eastbourne RNLI said at 6.40pm on October 25, “We are assisting HM Coastguard with an incident east of Belle Tout Lighthouse.”

Sussex Police has now confirmed the body of a man was found at the base of the cliffs.

A police spokesperson said, “Emergency services were called to cliffs near Eastbourne at 3.10pm on Monday (October 25) following concerns for the welfare of a man.

“A search of the area by the Coastguard helicopter sadly discovered the body of a man at the base of the cliffs at 5.45pm.