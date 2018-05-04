Body found in Eastbourne believed to be missing woman

A body found in Eastbourne is believed to be that of a missing London woman, police said.

Police were called to a report of a body on the beach at Beachy Head in Eastbourne on Thursday (3 May).

The woman, believed to be missing Hannah Northedge, 43, from Lambeth, was sadly declared dead at the scene.

Next of kin have been informed, police said.

Police confirmed the incident was in no way connected to a report yesterday of a car driving over the cliff at Beachy Head – enquiries into this incident are still ongoing.