Body found at the cliffs near Eastbourne

An update from Eastbourne RNLI said the volunteer crew was called at 5.30am on May 16.

The statement said they were ‘requested to launch the inshore lifeboat and tasked to assist police and local coastguards with an incident’.

A statement from Sussex Police said, “Police were called around 4.40am on Sunday (May 16) due to concerns for the welfare of a man.

Sussex Police

“Officers carried out a search, supported by HM Coastguard and the RNLI. Sadly, a body was found at the bottom of cliffs near Eastbourne.

“There are no suspicious circumstances and the coroner’s officer has been informed.”