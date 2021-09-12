Body found at sea thought to have been in water for ‘several weeks’ is brought to Eastbourne

The body of a man was found at sea yesterday and brought to Eastbourne.

Sussex Police confirmed the body was found in the mid-English Channel after being seen by a passing vessel yesterday (Saturday, September 11).

Police said the RNLI and HM Coastguard brought the body to Eastbourne.

A police spokesperson said, “Police enquiries are under way and the body is believed to be that of a man possibly in his thirties or forties who had been in the water for several weeks.

“There are currently no suspicious circumstances and a postmortem will be arranged.