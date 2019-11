A body has been found at a park in East Sussex, police have said.

Officers are currently in attendance at Landport Recreation Ground in Lewes.

Emergency services at the scene in Lewes. Picture: Peter Cripps

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “Police are in attendance at a recreation ground in Landport Road, Lewes, following the discovery of a body by a passer-by shortly after 12.30pm on Wednesday (November 13).

“There are no further details at present.”

Picture: Peter Cripps