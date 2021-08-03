Body found at cliffs near Eastbourne
A body was recovered by emergency services at the cliffs near Eastbourne at the weekend.
Tuesday, 3rd August 2021, 3:14 pm
Sussex Police said officers were called at 5pm on Sunday (August 1) over concerns of a missing man at cliffs near Eastbourne.
A police spokesperson said, “A search was carried out by police, HM Coastguard and RNLI.
“A body was sadly found at the bottom of cliffs shortly afterwards.
“The death is not being treated as suspicious and the coroner’s office has been informed.”
• If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, the Samaritans may be able to help - the charity’s helpline number is 116 123.