Body found at Beachy Head believed to be missing student

A body found at Beachy Head is believed to be that of a missing student from India.

A major search was launched into the disappearance of 24-year-old Ujwal Sanne, after a bag with his belongings inside was found at the top of the cliffs on Wednesday, August 21.

But police say the student, who had been working on a Masters at Queen Mary University in London, was likely the person found dead at around 10pm on Sunday night (September 1).

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said the matter has been passed to the Coroner’s Officer and next of kin have been informed.