Body found at base of cliffs near Eastbourne
The body of a man was found at the bottom of cliffs near Eastbourne by emergency services.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said officers attended cliffs near Eastbourne on Wednesday, July 28 at around 3.30pm due to concerns for the welfare of a man.
A helicopter from HM Coastguard subsequently found a man’s body at the bottom of the cliff, according to police.
Police said there are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances and his next of kin, as well as the coroner’s office, have been informed.
According to a HM Coastguard spokesperson, Eastbourne and Birling Gap coastguard rescue teams, the coastguard helicopter from Lydd and Eastbourne RNLI lifeboat responded to a report at around 4.15pm.
If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, the Samaritans may be able to help - the charity’s helpline number is 116 123.