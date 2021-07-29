Body found at base of cliffs near Eastbourne

A Sussex Police spokesperson said officers attended cliffs near Eastbourne on Wednesday, July 28 at around 3.30pm due to concerns for the welfare of a man.

A helicopter from HM Coastguard subsequently found a man’s body at the bottom of the cliff, according to police.

Police said there are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances and his next of kin, as well as the coroner’s office, have been informed.

According to a HM Coastguard spokesperson, Eastbourne and Birling Gap coastguard rescue teams, the coastguard helicopter from Lydd and Eastbourne RNLI lifeboat responded to a report at around 4.15pm.