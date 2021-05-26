Body found at base of cliffs near Eastbourne

Eastbourne RNLI and Coastguard were also contacted to help with the search of the missing person.

On social media a spokesperson from Eastbourne RNLI said, “Our volunteer crew were paged today Monday May 24 at 12.45 hrs.

“They were requested to launch the inshore lifeboat and tasked to assist local Coastguards, Police and Coastguard rescue helicopter with a search for a person reported missing.”

A spokesperson from HM Coastguard said, “At just before 1.15pm on May 24, Birling Gap and Newhaven Coastguard rescue teams, the HM Coastguard search and rescue helicopter from Lydd, Sussex Police and South East Coast Ambulance Service were sent to an incident at Beachy Head, Eastbourne, East Sussex.”

Police said they were called shortly before the RNLI was alerted on Monday.

A spokesperson from Sussex Police said, “Officers carried out a search, assisted by HM Coastguard, and a body was sadly found at the base of cliffs in Eastbourne.

“There are no suspicious circumstances and the coroner’s officer has been informed.”