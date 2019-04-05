Bluebells have come early and the stunning walks at Arlington are due to open

The bluebells have arrived early this year at Arlington Bluebell Walk and the popular attraction is opening next week.

It has been announced that the bluebell walks will open on April 11 until May 19. The walks are open every day from 10am to 5pm.

The McCutchan family who manage this woodland and generously open it to the public every year purely for charity, have just hit the £1million mark for funds for local charities.

The walks are at Bates Green Farm Tye Hill Road, Arlington, Polegate, BN26 6SH.

The walks cost £6 for adults, £5.50 for seniors (over 60), £2.50 for children aged between three and 16 or £15 for a family ticket which includes a walk for two adults and up to four children.

Alternatively, you can join the Friends of Arlington Bluebell Walk for unlimited visits through the bluebell season.

Payment can be either in cash or by credit or debit card.

PICTURE:petergoldsmithphotos.co.uk