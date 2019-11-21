Birling Gap beach closed after vehicle falls from cliff

Birling Gap beach is closed today (Thursday) following an incident overnight.

A vehicle came off the road and fell from the cliff onto the shore last night (Wednesday) – according to a spokesperson from Wealden District Council.

Emergency services at Birling Gap. Photo by Lewis Isted.

The authority announced on social media the beach is shut “due to an incident that took place last night” and said “as soon as it re-opens we’ll let you know”.

Emergency services including police, ambulances, and Coastguard teams were called to the scene last night, and some remain there today.

The Coastguard and Sussex Police have been contacted for further information.