Heron on the wing in Hampden Park, by Norman Brown. Taken on a Canon 6D camera.

Birdwatchers unite! This week’s selection of Eastbourne Herald readers’ pictures is sure to ruffle feathers...

Birds galore feature in this week’s selection of Eastbourne Herald readers’ pictures. From a heron on the wing to the fierce glare of a sparrowhawk - plus some ponies and landscape shots to round things out further.

If you would like to send us in a photograph, email it to eastbourne.herald@jpimedia.co.uk

Close-up headshot of a mute swan in Hampden Park. Taken by Norman Brown on a Canon 6D. SUS-190214-094929001
Close-up headshot of a mute swan in Hampden Park. Taken by Norman Brown on a Canon 6D. SUS-190214-094929001
Norman Brown (44)01323504952
Buy a Photo
"Sparrowhawk causing chaos in the garden this morning," said Rob Torre, who took this photograph of a very handsome bird on Wednesday February 6. SUS-190214-094950001
"Sparrowhawk causing chaos in the garden this morning," said Rob Torre, who took this photograph of a very handsome bird on Wednesday February 6. SUS-190214-094950001
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
Grey wagtail showing off glorious yellow plumage in the inlet stream at Hampden Park. This was taken by Derek A Briggs with an Olympus mirrorless camera.
Grey wagtail showing off glorious yellow plumage in the inlet stream at Hampden Park. This was taken by Derek A Briggs with an Olympus mirrorless camera.
Derek A Briggs
Buy a Photo
A pair of multicoloured goldfinches drinking in the outlet stream at Hampden Park. Taken by Derek A Briggs with an Olympus mirrorless camera.
A pair of multicoloured goldfinches drinking in the outlet stream at Hampden Park. Taken by Derek A Briggs with an Olympus mirrorless camera.
Derek A Briggs
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3