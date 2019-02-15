Birdwatchers unite! This week’s selection of Eastbourne Herald readers’ pictures is sure to ruffle feathers...
Birds galore feature in this week’s selection of Eastbourne Herald readers’ pictures. From a heron on the wing to the fierce glare of a sparrowhawk - plus some ponies and landscape shots to round things out further.
If you would like to send us in a photograph, email it to eastbourne.herald@jpimedia.co.uk
Close-up headshot of a mute swan in Hampden Park. Taken by Norman Brown on a Canon 6D. SUS-190214-094929001