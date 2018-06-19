‘Beyond parody’: Eastbourne MP slams closure of Firwood House

Eastbourne’s MP has said it is ‘beyond parody’ that a much-loved and heralded rehabilitation unit in the town is being closed.

It was announced yesterday (Monday) East Sussex County Council will be closing Firwood House in Hampden Park – but keeping Old Town’s Milton Grange and expanding it in its place.

Stephen Lloyd MP said, “I am profoundly disappointed by this announcement from the County Council.

“It is almost beyond parody that a rehabilitation unit which is recognised to be one of the best in the South East, has received significant investment from the same county council over the years and, last but not least, is recognised as providing an unparalleled service in successfully preventing bed blocking in our very own DGH – is to be closed by County Hall.

“I oppose this recommendation wholeheartedly as do thousands of local residents in Eastbourne and beyond.

“I urge the Eastbourne Conservative county councillors, David Elkin, Colin Belsey and Barry Taylor do the right thing for their town and to persuade their Tory colleagues to reject the officers’ proposal, and to keep Firwood House open.”