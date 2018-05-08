Best friends’ 60 happy years

An Eastbourne couple who met at Butlins in Skegness are celebrating their diamond wedding.

Bill and Dorothy Farrant were both working in the photographic department at the holiday resort in 1957.

After two months they became engaged and are now celebrating 60 happy years of marriage.

They married at Pontypool registry office in Wales. Dorothy grew-up in Wales. Her sister Betty was bridesmaid and a family friend took on the role of best man. They spent their honeymoon with the friends they had made back in Skegness.

The couple had three children and moved around the country doing various job. However, they enjoyed managing newsagents and became self employed and bought a newsagents in Old Town, Eastbourne, where they made many friends and spent many a happy year.

They are now retired and living in Hailsham, close to their three children, five grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Dorothy is now 81 and enjoys knitting, reading, sudoku and watching soaps. Bill is 87 and enjoys reading, walking, watching and collecting dvds, especially horror.

They said, “The secret to a happy marriage is working through differences and most of all being the best of friends.”