Bereaved couple run Beachy Head Marathon after losing their baby

A couple who lost their baby daughter shortly after birth are running the Beachy Head marathon to raise money for Sands.

Ten years ago Janice and Gavin Gillam’s world was turned upside down, when they were given the devastating news that their baby daughter Isabelle had died.

On October 27, the Eastbourne couple will be lacing up their trainers for the gruelling 26.2 mile challenge in memory of baby Isabelle, who would have turned 10 years old just a couple of months before.

Janice and Gavin are hoping to raise more than £2,000 for Sands (stillbirth and neonatal death charity), which supported the couple when their daughter died.

Janice Gillam said, “We will be running Beachy Head Marathon in memory of our daughter Isabelle.

Along with our amazing, supportive family and friends, Sands helped us through the hardest time of our lives and continue to do so to this day.

“Ten years ago we were enjoying our first pregnancy, without complications, blissfully unaware that our hearts would break and our hopes, dreams and plans for our future as new parents would be shattered. Sadly stories like Isabelle’s are more common than you might think.”

The funds raised by Janice and Gavin will help Sands to continue to deliver its vital services to support anyone affected by the death of a baby, to improve the bereavement care received by parents and families, and to promote research to save babies’ lives.

Dr Clea Harmer, chief executive at Sands, said, “We’d like to wish Janice and Gavin all the best for their fantastic marathon challenge in memory of baby Isabelle.

“The vital funds Janice and Gavin are raising will help us to provide support for bereaved parents at a devastating time in their lives.

“Every day 15 babies die before, during and shortly after birth in the UK.”

To sponsor Janice and Gavin visit www.justgiving.com/Isabelle-Gillam

To fundraise for Sands, visit www.sands.org.uk/get-involved/fundraising or email fundraising@sands.org.uk or call 020 3897 6092.

If you have been affected by the death of a baby call the helpline on 0808 164 3332.