Beer, cider and live music on sunny seafront for bank holiday weekend

The forecast is looking good for Eastbourne’s Beer and Cider by the Sea this weekend.

The popular event will take place on the Western Lawns from May 25 to 27.

From a Wobbly Munk to a Rhubarb Rendezvous, the real ales and ciders on offer will be offering a tantalising selection of cheekily-named brews to tickle the ribcage, as well as the taste buds.

Joining the line-up of 100 mostly local brews for the first time, is brand new Harley House Distillery’s Pure Sussex Gin, distilled from fresh South Downs filtered aquifer water.

Launching last September, the new Sussex gin produced locally in Seaford by the recently opened distillery, sold out in its first week, and will premiere at Beer and Cider by the Sea for sipping, cocktails and G&T’s.

Cllr Margaret Bannister, Eastbourne Borough Council lead cabinet member for tourism and enterprise, said, “Beer and Cider by the Sea is very much about celebrating the marvellous producers on our doorstep, in the stunning surroundings of the seafront Western Lawns.

“With a great soundtrack from the live stage, and some quirky brews, who wouldn’t love a Wise Owl or a Mad Goose by the Dark Cider the Moon?”

The 100 strong list has been carefully chosen by the team from CAMRA with an eye for showcasing local producers and some seasonal thirst-quenchers.

Cocktails, gins, bottled beers, soft drinks and Pimms will also be on offer, along with hog roast, German hot dogs, olives, churros and other tasty treats.

The three-day event also includes family-friendly afternoon sessions with children’s bouncy castle and outdoor games.

The festival will be the only ticketed real ale event in Eastbourne this year as the autumn Beer Festival takes a one-year break during the redevelopment works at Devonshire Park.

Ticket prices range from £7 to £8 per adult with discounts for students and CAMRA members. Children’s tickets are available for daytime sessions only at just £2 (under fives go free).

For session times and to book tickets visit Eastbourne Tourist Information Centre, the Seafront Office, telephone 01323 410611 or book online at EastbourneBeerFestival.co.uk.