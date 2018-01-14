Beat the winter blues with Brew Monday

Volunteers from Eastbourne Samaritans will be at Eastbourne and Polegate railway stations from 4pm to 5pm on Monday January 15, offering sets of tea bags to be shared on a tea break with a friend.

This is in support of the Beat Blue Monday initiative, which aims to tackle the most difficult day of the year by getting together for a friendly cuppa.

Samaritans have declared January 15 Brew Monday and are asking friends, neighbours, work colleagues and family to support each other by taking time out for a cuppa and a chat.

And there will also be a Brew Monday event on the day at Hailsham Wellbeing Centre, 2 Carriers Path, from 10am to 1pm.

Everybody is welcome for a friendly chat and drink whilst raising funds for the Samaritans, and the event is supported by Wealden MP Nus Ghani.

