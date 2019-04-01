Beacon set to sponsor Eastbourne carnival

The Beacon is tickled pink to be sponsoring Eastbourne’s Sunshine Carnival for the seventh year running.

“Colourful Eastbourne” will be the theme of this year’s carnival on Saturday May 25 at 2pm. Once again, the carnival procession will wind its way from the Western Lawns to Princes Park.

Beacon manager Bill Plumridge said, “Although we have supported the carnival for many years, this will be our first year since we rebranded The Beacon and opened our new shopping mall. As we near completion of the centre’s extension, this is a very exciting time for Eastbourne and we’re delighted to be involved once again with the carnival which is a highlight in the town’s year.”

Carnival president and Eastbourne MP Stephen Lloyd said, “We really appreciate the Beacon’s continued sponsorship which means we can carry on giving the people of Eastbourne this wonderful, fun, community event.”