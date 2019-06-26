Beach hut destroyed in fire on Eastbourne seafront

A beach hut has been gutted in a suspected arson attack on Eastbourne seafront.

Firefighters rushed to reports the chalet, at Holywell, was ablaze at about 2.30am on Wednesday morning (June 26).

19 Beach Huts were destroyed by fire at Holywell on Eastbourne seafront last year (Photo by Jon Rigby)

According to East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, crews used a hose reel jet and 1 in 7 foam to extinguish the flames.

An Eastbourne Borough Council spokesperson confirmed one hut had been gutted and another damaged in the blaze, which is being treated by police as suspected arson.