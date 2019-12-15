‘Bang’ and ‘great clouds of dust’ as another section of Claremont Hotel collapses

There were reports of a great ‘bang’ and enormous clouds of dust as another section of the Claremont Hotel collapsed on Saturday (December 14).

The section of the fire-ravaged seafront hotel is believed to have been brought down in the strong winds yesterday afternoon.

Claremont Hotel Fire Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-190512-101154008

This is the third wall collapse following the devastating fire on November 22.

A large cordon remains around the hotel in Grand Parade.

It was initially announced sections of the Grade II* listed building would be demolished, but there has been no updates as to when this might take place.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the fire service.

The video accompanying this article is of the first wall collapse on November 27.

