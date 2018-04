Bags of cannabis were dumped in an Eastbourne street over the Easter weekend.

A large number of black bin liners were discovered in Central Avenue in Old Town which police believe were the remnants of a dismantled cannabis factory.

A number of them contained cannabis plants while the rest contained equipment that police believe has come from a cultivation operation.

Eastbourne council’s Neighbourhood First team cleared the rubbish and the police are now investigating.

Photos by Dale McCartney