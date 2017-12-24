Baby died after mum’s 999 call went unanswered

A one-month-old baby died after ambulance service controllers failed to answer a 999 call from the boy’s mother, a preliminary investigation has heard.

Little Jenson Braisby, an identical twin from Polegate, died on August 25.

The investigation into the his death is being linked to three other people who died as a result of what a coroner has called ambulances turning up late or not at all.

East Sussex coroner Alan Craze said at a pre-inquest review he would set dates for inquests once he received information he had requested from South East Coast Ambulance Service officials.

Mr Craze said he was not looking to “point the finger of blame” but had to know what systems were in place and what if anything went wrong.

“It is far better for lessons to be learned in a constructive way,” said Mr Craze, “I want to help not criticise.”

Eva Pendrick, from the ambulance service said huge changes were continuing at Secamb.

Mr Craze was told Jenson Braisby was in his cot with his twin Alfie at the family home in High Grove Crescent.

The boys’ mother Lauren Braisby said in a statement that Alfie work up at 4am for a feed and she noticed Jenson was not responsive.

She rang an ambulance but her call was not answered and she decide to take baby Jenson to the hospital herself. On the way she managed to intercept an ambulance and CPR was performed by medics but the little boy died.

The inquiry is also looking into the death of 87-year-old Maurice Goodwin, from Wannock Road, Eastbourne, Daisy Filby, 90, from Seaford and Anthony Harding, 84, from Wivelsfield.

A Secamb spokesperson said, “Our thoughts are with all those affected by these sad incidents.

“We will be working closely with the coroner to provide the evidence requested and will co-operate fully with the inquests when dates are set.”