Award for Eastbourne Citizens Advice branch

Citizens Advice Eastbourne received an award at the organisation’s national conference for Outstanding Campaign.

The award was given for the charity’s work to improve the standard of temporary accommodation in the town which led to a charter being agreed with Eastbourne Borough Council.

There have been major improvements to temporary accommodation and Citizens Advice says they now get very few complaints from clients about this.

Chief executive, Alan Bruzon, collected the award and said, “It is great to have our work recognised in this way by the national organisation.

“When we started looking into this subject we were astounded to find there is no legal minimum standard for temporary accommodation.

“We thought something needed to change for people who are already going through the trauma of becoming homeless.”

The town is thought to be the first to adopt a charter.