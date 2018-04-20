Attempted robbery on Eastbourne seafront

Police are appealing for witnesses after an attempted robbery on the seafront.

A 61-year-old man from Pevensey was cycling home from work at around 9.50pm on Wednesday (April 11) when he was attacked by a group of four people.

Police say he had stopped near to the bandstand to have a drink when he was approached by the group of three men and a woman.

They tried to take his bike but, when unsuccessful, they punched him.

DC Stuart Black said, “He was thankfully not seriously hurt.

“The prom was busy at the time and it is most likely there were students on the beach close to where this incident took place and we believe people may have seen something.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online quoting serial 1401 of 11/04.