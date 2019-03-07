Atomic Kitten pop star Kerry Katona appears in court

Former pop star Kerry Katona has pleaded not guilty to failing to send one of her children to school.

The former Atomic Kitten had to stand on tip toes to peer over the dock in front of magistrates in Brighton.

She is accused of failing to send a child to school regularly.

The 38-year-old mum of five, who lives in Crowborough, will return to the same court on May 8 for trial.

A hearing at Brighton and Hove Magistrates Court heard one of her children failed to attend school regularly enough between April and November last year.

Prosecutor Gareth Jones said the sporadic attendance dropped to 75 per cent.

The trial will hear detailed attendance records.