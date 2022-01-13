Assault involving gang of youths in Eastbourne
An assault took place in Eastbourne involving a group of young people this week.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said, “Sussex Police are investigating a report of an assault in Terminus Road, Eastbourne, which involved a group of young people.
“It happened shortly after 5pm on Tuesday, January 11, opposite the branch of Metro Bank.
“Witnesses or anyone with information or footage is asked to report it to us online or call 101 and quote serial 1005 of 11/01.”