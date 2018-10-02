Art exhibition to raise awareness for artist psychosis

An art exhibition is hoping to raise awareness of mental illness and raise vital funds for a mental health charity.

The exhibition, called ‘to weather the storm’, is the work of Steve Dennis from Bexhill, who was diagnosed with psychosis in 2017 and has used art to explore his illness and recovery.

It will run at the Towner Art Gallery on October 6 and 7 from 5pm to 9pm each day.

Entry is free but donations are greatly received and will go to Heads On, the charity of Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, which provides local mental health services.

On display will be more than 30 original paintings alongside two large sculptures.

Steve said, “Art has played a huge part in my recovery.

“It helps me to express to myself what happened to me, as well as to the people around me.

“I’m quite active on social media and I started sharing images of my work online, and the more I shared the more I realised that my story wasn’t unique and that many people were able to relate to my art.

Steve admits that his illness took him by surprise. “I was aware that things weren’t quite right,’ he explains.

“I was paranoid, had no confidence in myself or my work, and I couldn’t sleep. I was completely stuck.”

You can find out more about Steve and his work at www.skullsandorchids.com