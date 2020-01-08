Arson concerns after series of fires in Eastbourne overnight

A series of fires in Eastbourne overnight have sparked concerns of arson attacks.

Firefighters were called to eight bin fires in various locations across town on Tuesday evening (January 7) and into the early hours of this morning.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service is calling for the public’s help to combat arson following the incidents, but has not officially confirmed whether they are linked.

The first report was at 7.34pm in King Edwards Parade. Crews rushed to the bin fire and used a hose reel jet to extinguish the flames.

Then at 11.45pm, another bin caught alight in Cavendish Place. Just before midnight, another two bin fires were reported in Tideswell Road.

Crews were then called to Mark Lane where they extinguished another bin fire at about 12.20am.

The next blaze was in Ivy Terrace at about 12.35am, then the final report was in a skip in Grove Road at 1.12am. Crews used a main jet and hose reel jet to fight the flames.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue said in a statement following the incidents, “Arson and deliberate fires are a serious problem for the fire service, the police and the ambulance service.

“They endanger lives and divert valuable resources. Arson is a criminal offence that can lead to loss of life and injury.”

In 2019 the fire service said it attended 742 deliberately started fires.

It said, “We are working in partnership with Sussex Police, Crimestoppers, local authorities and neighbourhood watch schemes to reduce this figure.

“We are working hard to ensure the county is a safe place to live, work and visit.”

Sussex Police has been contacted for further information.

