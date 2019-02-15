Arrival of new baby girl means five generations of women for Eastbourne family

A local family is celebrating five generations of women following the birth of a new baby girl.

Laura Neale contacted the Herald to explain there were five generations of men and women in her family 30 years ago but nine weeks ago, with the birth of baby Bella Barton, there were five generations of women in the family.

Great gran Joyce Doidge is 93, nan Ann Nash, aged 72, mum Helen Neale, 52, Laura Neale, 21, and her new baby girl.

The family all live locally spread across Eastbourne and Uckfield.

New mum Laura said, “This is the first time in my lifetime that I have known a family to have five generations of females on one side of the family.”