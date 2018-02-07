Arrests made after series of convenience store robberies in Eastbourne

Three people have been arrested in connection with a series of robberies in the Eastbourne area.

Police announced today (Wednesday) that a 29-year-old man, a man aged 36 and a 30-year-old woman have all been detained on suspicion of robbery.

This is in connection with three robberies: one in a Co-op store in Willingdon; another in One Stop in Winston Crescent; and the third in McColls in Holly Place.

Detective Inspector Gavin Patch said: “We were able to quickly arrest three suspects in connection with these robberies last night. We are still appealing for witnesses to all three robberies and would like to hear from anyone who has any information.”

If you have any information which could help the investigation, contact police online or ring 101 quoting Operation Vacation.