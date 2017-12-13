Arrests in Eastbourne in crackdown on immigration crime

Arrests have been made in Eastbourne as part of a crackdown on immigration crime across the south coast.

A series of warrants took place in the early hours of today (Wednesday, December 13) in Eastbourne, Hastings, St Leonards, Folkestone, Ashford and Plymouth.

The arrests follow an investigation by the South East Regional Organised Crime Unit (SEROCU).

At this stage eight people are currently in police custody in connection with organised immigration crime offences, said police.

Detective Chief Inspector Simon Steel, Head of Investigations at the South East Regional Organised Crime Unit, said, “This investigation involves a highly organised criminal network organising and facilitating the entry of illegal immigrants into the UK. Today has seen the culmination of a lengthy operation headed by SEROCU with the support of a number of partner agencies.

“At this moment we have eight people held at police stations across the South of England in connection with this crime.

“The investigation of organised immigration crime is a priority for SEROCU and today’s activity is the culmination of many months of work.”