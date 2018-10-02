Arrests after ‘imitation firearm’ incident at Seaford station – say police

British Transport Police are appealing for witnesses to a fight that took place at Seaford railway station on Friday September 28.

A fight broke out between two men and a group of other males on the platform at about 10.25pm, said police.

The two men then boarded a Brighton-bound train and became involved in another fight, said officers. Police said a woman was kicked in the chest and a man was shot with a BB gun.

No serious injuries were reported.

A police spokesperson said two men aged 29 and 22 from East Sussex have been arrested on suspicion of possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and released under investigation in connection with this incident.

Officers are continuing to make enquiries into this incident and are appealing for further witnesses to get in touch.

“Where you in the station the time? Did you see anything? Call 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016 – quoting 546 of 30 September – if you have any information which could help the investigation. Alternatively you can call Crimestopppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

