Armistice 100: Remembrance events across Eastbourne

Eastbourne will remember all those who have lost their lives in wartime conflict this weekend.

The town’s annual Service of Remembrance on Sunday, November 11 will take place at the town centre war memorial. The service will also commemorate the centenary marking the end of the First World War. It will begin with a parade from Terminus Road at 10.25am led by representatives from the military, ex-service personnel, emergency services and other organisations, along Cornfield Road towards the war memorial. Mayor of Eastbourne, Cllr Gill Mattock, Eastbourne MP Stephen Lloyd and representatives from Eastbourne Borough Council and East Sussex County Council will join the parade.

The thanksgiving service will be conducted by Father David Charles with musical accompaniment from the Eastbourne Citadel Salvation Army Band and the Scottish Pipe Band. The service will also include a two minutes’ silence at 11am and the official wreath laying.

The commemoration event will then conclude with the continuation of the parade by ex-military personnel past the war memorial via South Street. Road closures will be in place between 10am and 1pm in the town centre.

Later that day (November 11), the annual Ruthless Remembrance Service will be held up at Butts Brow at 3pm. At 7pm there will be a beacon lighting event at Butts Brow.

The service on November 11 will mark the end of a series of events and exhibits commemorating the end of WWI.

This includes a range of pavement panels located across the town displaying the stories of 130 of the soldiers who fought in WWI and an outdoor twilight projection, each evening at the Town Hall displaying the faces of Eastbourne soldiers who died in the Great War.

Shoppers can pay their respects at one of two memorial gardens in the Arndale Centre in an event organised by Eastbourne Pals Association to commemorate the fallen.

St Andrew’s Church in Seaside will see 10 Perspex silhouettes representing some members of the parish who lost their lives in the war.

St John’s Church in Meads will be holding its week-long Festival of Remembrance which will end on November 11. A Community Peace Party will also be held at St John’s on Armistice Day and will welcome The Lord Lieutenant to the Meads church for a worship celebration including a performance from X-Factor finalist Anton Stephans.

There is still time to catch the moving twilight projection showing many of the soldiers who died on the Town Hall between 5pm and 7pm until November 11. An exhibition will also be on display during the day in the Town Hall until November 11. Also this weekend, across Eastbourne, look out for a range of pavement panels displaying the stories of 130 of the soldiers who fought in WWI.

Polegate Town Council will hold its annual service at the War Memorial Recreation Ground on November 11. The Royal British Legion will march from its premises in Victoria Road at 10am, stopping at St John’s Church for those wishing to attend the church service and then on to the recreation ground for 10.30am for the service, wreath laying, the Last Post, prayers and remembrance. Dignitaries and local Scouts, Cubs, Beavers and school children will be in attendance.

Wilingdon Parish Council will hold its usual service outside the new parish office at The Triangle on Saturday (November 10) at 11am. There will then be a Remembrance Day parade on November 11.

The parade will assemble in Upper Kings Drive (Wish Hill End) at 10am in time for the service to start at 10.45am and the Kingfisher Scout Band will lead the parade. The church service will be taken by Father Kevin Agnew at St Mary’s Church, Willingdon.

For more information about Armistice Day events, exhibitions and services visit www.HeritageEastbourne.co.uk.