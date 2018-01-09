Armed police respond to incident in Eastbourne town centre

Armed police responded to an incident in the town centre this afternoon (Tuesday).

Officers received a report of concern for the welfare of a woman in her twenties who was acting in a ‘disruptive manner’ at around 12.30pm in Terminus Road.

Police, accompanied by armed officers who had been in the area at the time, located the woman a short while later and safely restrained her.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said nobody was hurt and arrangements are being made for the woman to receive welfare support.

They added, “Firearms were not deployed.”