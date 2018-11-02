Are you a single parent, on a low income or have health issues? Eastbourne scheme could help you get back in to work

A new partnership helping people get back into work has been launched by East Sussex College and East Sussex County Council.

Partners successfully bid for funding from the college’s adult education budget to deliver programmes that will address skills gaps identified by the college and the county council and included in tenders that were released in September.

The partnership includes the support of other local organisations in Hastings, Eastbourne, Lewes, and Brighton and Hove, and provides useful and relevant training opportunities for people who are out of work, on low incomes, are single parents, have disabilities, physical health or mental health issues.

Partner organisations include Creative Process Digital Ltd, Education Futures Trust, Albion in the Community, Crossland and Dudson, and East Sussex County Council libraries.

To find out more about the help available or to join a course call 01424 458317.