Appeal to save Eastbourne Pride 2019

The organisers of Eastbourne Pride 2019 are appealing for support from the community or they may have to charge to enter.

The event is in its third year, with both previous events seeing thousands of people donning rainbow flags and taking part in the march and event in Princes Park.

Eastbourne Pride 2018 (Photo by Jon Rigby)

This year promises to be a more momentous occasion to mark the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots.

But the event runners say, with the cost this year adding up to more than £25,000, they need to find external funding or charge the public. A recent lottery grant was rejected but will be resubmitted.

Chair Betty Gallagher said, “There is absolutely no doubt that the town has taken Pride to heart. They have been absolutely amazing events, well attended regardless of the weather, and the feedback has been superb.

“This year we do need the public’s support, there is no doubt about that. It is entirely self-funding and our costs are higher. Unless we get more financial backing, we may have to charge £5 entry fee.

“We are sure people will understand but we will only do this if we do not raise more funds. For each ticket sold, the event would lose a further £2 in additional council and ticketing charges. We want to avoid this.”

Corporate sponsorship packages are available with the main sponsor £1,000.

Betty said, “We want to hear from any companies who may wish to be a part of it. Perhaps people would like to hold a fundraising event for us.

“Stop off at our BourneOut cafe in town and drop £1 in the box, or more if you can afford it.”

Eastbourne Pride 2019 takes place on Saturday, July 20, in Princes Park. It will start with a procession from the pier to the park.

Email prideevent@bourneout.com for more details. You can also visit the Pride 2019 online fundraiser at www.justgiving.com/campaign/eastbournepride2019

