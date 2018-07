A vulnerable man from Eastbourne has gone missing in London.

The Metropolitan Police posted an appeal via Twitter, urging people with information to come forward if they know the whereabouts of Jasvinder Sirah.

The 61-year-old lives in Eastbourne but was last seen at Victoria Station with his wife to catch a coach to Chester.

The Met said at around 12.30pm on Friday (June 29) Mr Sirah left his wife saying he needed to use the toilets but never returned.

Anyone who sees him should call 101.