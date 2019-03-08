Appeal for Hailsham home for refugee family from war-torn Syria

Wealden council is looking for private landlords and property owners in Hailsham to help a Syrian refugee family.

The district council is looking for a two-bedroomed flat or house in Hailsham for the family who have resettled here.

Hailsham High Street SUS-150909-145543001

The authority will be supporting the family and says it will ensure rental payments are always made to the landlord and other tenancy conditions are met.

Like neighbouring authorities, Wealden District Council has committed to help find homes for up to 40 Syrian refugees over the next five years, all of whom are in desperate need of assistance.

A spokesperson for the council said, “They are vulnerable people, who through no fault of their own, have been living in refugee camps and insecure accommodation in Jordan, Lebanon, Turkey, Egypt and Syria.

“The families resettled in the UK under the government’s Syrian Resettlement Programme have suffered terrible hardships through no fault of their own. By finding new housing opportunities, we can really make a difference to their lives.”

The council posted the appeal on its Facebook page, but received some criticism from social media users, with some suggesting the council should look after local residents first.

In response, Wealden District Council commented on the post, “We’ve ensured nearly 600 new affordable houses have been built in the district over the past four years, and since 2011 built 200 new council houses. We want do what we can. We also want to help meet our international obligations .”

If you are an owner or landlord with property in the Hailsham area that may be suitable for this family, or you know someone who does, you are asked to contact the Wealden District Council housing department.

Email housingoptions@wealden.gov.uk or call 01323 443370.