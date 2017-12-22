Appeal after man assaulted by three men in Eastbourne

A victim, along with another man who stepped in to help him, were taken to hospital with minor injuries after an assault in Eastbourne.

Police were called to the Phoenix Bar, Seaside Road, Eastbourne, at around 12.10am on Sunday (December 17).

A man in his 40s was attacked by three men following an altercation, according to police.

A further man stepped in to stop the attack. He and the first victim were taken to hospital with minor injuries, police said.

Police describe the suspects as white men, all in their early 20s.

The first was 6ft, of stocky build and brown hair and the other two were slim build and with brown hair, police said.

If you witnessed the incident, or have any information on the suspects, please report online or call 101 quoting reference 6 17/12.

Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111