Appeal after major fly-tipping incident in Eastbourne

A large amount of rubbish was dumped in Eastbourne town centre by fly-tippers.

The council says the illegal fly-tip happened along Saffrons Road and Dittons Road between 11pm Thursday night and 1am Friday morning.

Sussex Police and East Sussex County Council made the road safe by moving all the refuse to the side of the road.

Eastbourne Borough Council’s contractor and the Neighbourhood First Team removed all the refuse during Friday.

Officers from the Neighbourhood First Team inspected the refuse to try and find evidence that would help identify those responsible for the fly-tip.

Leaflets are also being put through doors in the area to encourage any witnesses to come forward.

Rubbish dumped in Dittons Road and Saffrons Road.

If anyone has information about this incident please call the Neighbourhood First Team on 01323 410000.