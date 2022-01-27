‘Appalling and unnecessary’ attack on Eastbourne postman

Sussex Police said officers were flagged down by members of the public around 1.15pm on December 23 in Langney Road.

When they arrived the man was being supported by three members of the public who were giving him medical aid.

Officers believe this was an unprovoked attack and the victim sustained serious facial injuries, which will require several thousand pounds worth of dental work to repair, police say.

Eastbourne postman attacked (pic by Neil Cooper)

Following the incident, two suspects drove off in a silver car, possibly a Volkswagen Golf along Langney Road, turned right onto Cavendish Place then right again into Tideswell Road.

Officers conducted a search of the area but could not locate the vehicle.

Now police are appealing for witnesses. One of the men is described by police as white, dishevelled, around 5’10” of skinny build, with short fair hair, rough facial hair and rotten teeth.

Police constable Emma Hatt said, “This was an appalling and unnecessary act of violence in broad daylight on a postman simply going about his work just before Christmas. I would strongly urge anybody who maybe witnessed the assault or know of who may have been responsible to come forward and speak to us”.